In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 26 May 2021 5:45 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, and time for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest update for fuel prices for the week of May 27 until June 2, 2021, with no changes to fuel prices for the coming week.

This sees no change for the RON 97 grade of petrol, which stays at RM2.61 per litre, unchanged from last week. Similarly, the price for RON 95 petrol remains unchanged from last week, at RM2.05 per litre, at the price cap defined by the Malaysian government in February of this year.

Pricing for the Euro 5 B10/B20 grades of diesel also remain unchanged as a result, staying at RM2.15 per litre as stipulated by the price cap. Corresondingly, Euro 5 B7 diesel stays pegged at a 10 sen margin above, at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 2, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 22nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 125th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.