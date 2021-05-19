In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 19 May 2021 5:25 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the weekly retail pricing for petroleum products in the country for the week of May 20 until May 26, and there is a revision for only one fuel.

That is for RON 97, with the petrol grade going up by one sen to RM2.61 per litre (RM2.60 last week). The price of RON 95 remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre, which is at its capped price as defined by the government in February this year.

Similarly, the price of Euro 5 B10/B20 grade diesel – which replaced Euro 2M diesel at all retain pumps in Malaysia in April – remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre. It too remains at the price ceiling set for it. As such, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 26, when the following fuel pricing update is announced. This is the 21st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 124th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.