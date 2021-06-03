In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 June 2021 2:25 pm / 0 comments

Fledgling Californian carmaker Czinger has released the final production spec of its 21C hypercar, which it said has been significantly updated since debuting in March 2020. Czinger (pronounced zinger, like the burger) will only be making 80 units of the 21C, with prices starting from US$1.7 million (RM7 million).

According to the automaker, the 21C is wider now at 2,050 mm, and the in-house developed twin turbo 2.88 litre flat crank V8 engine produces a whopping 1,250 hp. This figure is achieved by using two high output electric motors (with torque vectoring; draws power from a lithium-titanate battery pack) powering each front wheel. The engine redlines at 11,000 rpm, and Czinger also offers the option to increase output to 1,350 hp, for those who want to flex harder.

The V8 engine is designed to run on a range of fuels, including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels, so it can technically be a zero-emissions vehicle. An ultra-light sequential seven-speed automated manual transmission puts power down to the road, allowing the 1,240-kg (dry weight) hypercar to do the century sprint in a blistering time of 1.9 seconds.

This explosive acceleration allows the 21C to blow past the quarter mile in 8.1 seconds, and it takes just 8.5 seconds to reach the 300 km/h mark (13.8 seconds from 0-300-0 km/h), or 21.3 seconds to 400 km/h (27.1 seconds from 0-400-0 km/h).

Speed demons will be pleased to know that it can hit a top speed of 452 km/h in a low drag setup. Conversely, if you want maximum stability and grip, the 21C can be specified with a lift-to-drag ratio of more than 3-to-1. That equates to having as much as 615 kg of downforce at 160 km/h, or a staggering 2,500 kg of downforce at 320 km/h.

The Czinger 21C is designed, built and manufactured in Los Angeles using state-of-the-art tools that are integrated into a patented production system. This includes automated AI-based design and optimisation software, patented additive manufacturing driven processes, high accuracy automated assembly and novel performance materials.

Each component is also computationally engineered, printed and assembled. For example, the front upper control arm is hollow with internal structures, allowing significant weight savings compared to a traditionally-manufactured variant.

If you want one, you’ll be pleased to know that Czinger offers a high degree of customisation. The 21C can be had in two fully homologated specifications – a lightweight, high downforce configuration and a low drag configuration. Czinger was founded in 2019 and the 21C is its first hypercar. More models have been planned, so this is one company to look out for.