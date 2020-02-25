In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 February 2020 5:53 pm / 0 comments

This is it, the Czinger 21C hypercar has finally been unveiled ahead of its world debut at the Geneva International Motor Show. The automaker has revealed the some of the car’s specifications and a production limit of just 80 units. Customers get to choose between a road-going version, as well as a hardcore track-oriented model – both will be displayed at the Geneva show.

Now, it’s worth noting that the 21C was designed, built and manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. It’s a mid-engined car, which draws power from a twin-turbocharged 2.88 litre flat-crank V8 engine. The eight-potter is computationally engineered, printed, and bolted onto an in-house designed chassis, of which is made from proprietary high-performance alloy and carbon-fibre multi-material structures.

Married to the engine are two electric motors, and both are assigned to drive the front wheels. In all, the hybrid powerplant makes a whopping 1,250 hp at 10,500 rpm (redline is 11,000 rpm), rocketing the car from 0-100 km/h in 1.9 seconds. The 21C tips the scales at 1,250 kg (dry weight is 1,183 kg), thus achieving a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 (329 hp per litre).

But wait, there’s more performance numbers. The 21C sprints the quarter mile (0-400 metres) in 8.1 seconds, goes from nought to 300 km/h in 15 seconds, and zero to 400 km/h in 29 seconds. As a hybrid hypercar, the front motors are combined with a crank-driven starter generator, which draws power from a lithium-titanate battery pack on demand.

A seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox with hydraulic actuated multi-plate clutch is standard, and completely designed and developed by CZinger. In case you didn’t know, it’s pronounced ‘zinger’ with a silent c, like the burger.

On the more visual side of things, CZinger says the 21C’s design is inspired by functional art. It’s not as aggressively-styled as say, the Lamborghini Veneno, but every cut line on the car connects two graphic or functional features.

It’s very much designed for aerodynamic efficiency (the massive rear wing provides 250 kg of downforce at 250 km/h) – the shrink-wrapped body hugs the chassis much like that of a Le Mans race car, but not quite as blatant. More technical specs will be revealed soon, but it appears that CZinger as appointed Michelin as its official tyre developer.