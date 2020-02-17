In Cars, International News, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 17 February 2020 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Another day, another new herculean. Meet the Czinger 21C, a new 1,250 hp hypercar that promises “dominating” performance, including a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 1.9 seconds. If that doesn’t make your eyes pop out of their sockets, we don’t know what will.

The person behind this start-up company from Los Angeles is Kevin Czinger (would’ve been a shocker if it was a Scherzinger, eh?), CEO of Divergent 3D, the same company that built a one-off supercar from 3D-printed parts as a proof-of-concept. The 21C could very much be the production version of that car, considering the many similarities they share.

Now, the Czinger 21C isn’t your typical start-up electric hypercar project. Instead, it’s a mid-engined four-wheeled rocket featuring a hybrid powertrain, and the car is fully designed, manufactured and assembled in Los Angeles, California. Apparently, it’s produced using the world’s most advanced production technologies – 3D-printing is among the few leading edge production methods.

The 21C is a strict two-seater car, featuring an “optimised, additively manufactured vehicle structure.” It sounds like rocket science at this point, but Czinger says the process is an evolutionary leap in the creation of high-performance vehicles. In any case, we’ll find out everything about the car, soon. It will be unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3, 2020.



