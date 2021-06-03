In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 3 June 2021 11:09 am / 2 comments

It’s been a busy week for Toyota in the USA, product wise, with the debut of the GR 86, Corolla Cross and even a concept car. Here, we look at a special edition of the Supra called the GR Supra A91-CF Edition. CF is of course for carbon fibre, and there’s a lot of the light stuff here.

Limited to 600 units for North America, the fifth-generation Supra gets a carbon fibre bodykit that’s described as bold and functional.

The A91-CF Edition features a carbon fibre front splitter and larger canards, while the CF side rockers define the lower edge along the sides. At the back, the carbon treatment continues with a duckbill spoiler catching the air up top and lower canards doing the same below.

Toyota USA says that this aero kit isn’t just for looks, but it does improves downforce and stability “during both everyday drives and hot laps around the local track”. The body add-ons are complemented with unique 19-inch wheels with a matte-black texture. Available colours for this LE are Absolute Zero White, Nitro Yellow and the matte grey Phantom.

No changes under that long hood, which has a 3.0 litre inline-six engine pushing out 382 hp and 500 Nm since the 2021 version of the sportscar. The BMW engine is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic that transfers drive to the rear wheels. 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) takes just 3.9 seconds.

Regular Supra kit includes Adaptive Variable Sport suspension and an active rear sport differential, front Brembo brakes with red calipers and Supra logo.

Inside, the GR Supra A91-CF Edition has a red-and-black theme throughout its Alcantara-and-leather-trimmed cabin. It includes red stitching details on standard 14-way power adjustable and heated sport seats, along with carbon fibre interior trim, leather wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, and sport pedals. Pricing and first images of the interior will be released in the coming months, with dealer availability expected this fall.

The 2021 Supra was launched in Malaysia in July 2020. The current version gets a power bump from the original A91, up 48 PS to 388 PS, a 14% increase. Peak power is also made further up the rev range at 5,800 rpm, while the 500 Nm max torque is now sustained over a wider range, from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. 0-100 km/h is done in 4.1 seconds.

There are plenty of ways to do up the Supra, as we showed you from the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon before Covid stopped the world.

