Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 June 2021

Bookings are being taken for the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin which is due in Malaysia shortly. Updated from the first generation Speed Twin launched in 2019, the 2021 Speed Twin is priced at RM77,900 for the Jet Black model, while the premium colours costs RM1,000 more at RM78,900, a slight increase over the original launch price of RM73,900.

Now with a Euro 5 compliant engine, the Speed Twin gets 98.6 hp at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm from its parallel-twin mill. Power delivery has been revised, with the torque curve happening lower in the rev range while the engine now has a 500 rpm higher limit.

Now standard are Marzocchi 43 mm diameter non-adjustable upside-down forks with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. Braking sees a similar performance upgrade, now with a pair of Brembo M50 four-piston Monobloc callipers on the front wheel clamping 320 mm brake discs, matched with a radial brake master cylinder.

Riding modes are now able to changed on-the-fly, with three options available – Road, Rain and Sport – while traction control is switchable. Weight for the 2021 Speed Twin is 216 kg and 14.5 litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Colour options for the Speed Twin are Jet Black, while the premium colour choices are Red Hopper and Matte Storm Grey. For bookings of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin made before July 15, 2021 at official distributor Fast Bikes Malaysia, a promotion package of two free lubrication service visits and 35% discount on accessories is available, along with a choice of one of three complimentary accessory packages.