8 June 2021

Owners of the Ford Puma ST and Mk8 Fiesta ST can now look forward to two new mountune upgrade kits for their cars, the m235 and m260 kits. As their names suggest, the m235 increases the output of the Puma ST’s 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine to 235 PS and 350 Nm of torque, up from the stock figures of 200 PS and 320 Nm.

This is easily achievable via mountune’s Bluetooth OBD dongle and Smartflash app, and can be yours for a price of £575 (RM3,355). Want more power? Well, opt for the m260 and you’ll get 260 PS and 365 Nm of torque, all while retaining the factory-equipped gas particulate filter and catalytic converter. The

m260 kit costs £675 (RM3,938).

Existing Fiesta ST owners with the m225 and m235 packages can opt for the m260 calibration for a small price of £99 (RM578), though mountune recommends owners upgrade the standard induction kit, charge pipe kit, and intercooler to maximise potential gains. A minimum of RON 97 fuel is also recommended.

Mountune founder David Mountain said: “We are delighted to offer our customers, not one, but two new performance upgrades for both the Puma ST and Mk8 Fiesta ST. The Puma ST has been well received since it launched and we have worked hard to improve the already impressive vehicle, taking its performance to the next level. The two kits launched for this car increase both power and performance whilst retaining an OEM+ feel.”

“The Fiesta ST is a platform that we already know well from our m225 and m235 power ugprades, but m260 really improves this already impressive vehicle even further. Fiesta ST owners are a dedicated bunch who love getting as much performance as they can out of their cars, and we can’t wait to start delivering our latest power upgrade to them,” he added.