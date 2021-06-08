In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 8 June 2021 1:04 pm / 0 comments

Alongside HKS, rival tuner GReddy has also revealed its version of the new Toyota GR 86. The company was one of several Japanese outfits displaying concept vehicles at the Fuji 86 Style with BRZ 2021 event at the Fuji Speedway on Sunday, and if you’ve been hankering for a turbocharger for the purist sports car, then this should get you all fired up.

Under the bonnet, affixed to the new 2.4 litre direct-injected flat-four, sits a T620Z RX turbocharger – likely a modified version of the one offered for the previous 86 and Subaru BRZ, judging by the model code. No technical specifications have been revealed just yet, but expect the car to be a damn sight more powerful compared to the 235 PS and 250 Nm of torque it made from stock (for your information, the T620 provides a boost of 93.5 wheel horsepower and 93.1 Nm on the old 86).

Playing supporting acts to the main event are an engine oil cooler, a water temperature adapter and a Power Extreme 3 exhaust muffler, while drivers can monitor the turbo’s operation through a Sirius Unify boost gauge. The shiny blue GReddy oil filler cap and oil filter will also help draw the crowds when you open the bonnet at car meets.

So too will the carbon fibre bodykit, developed in partnership with Voltex. This consists of a front splitter, side skirt extensions, a rear diffuser and a subtle (by Voltex standard, at least) GT rear wing. The concept also rides on 18-inch eight-spoke Volk Racing NE24 alloy wheels shod with 235/40-section Dunlop Direzza ZIII tyres, hiding D2 brakes with 356 mm cross-drilled discs and six-pot front and four-pot rear callipers.

Inside, you’ll find Bride’s bucket seats matched with GReddy four-point harnesses and a GReddy gearknob. Finishing off the look is a livery featuring the iconic Trust/GReddy navy, turquoise and yellow racing stripes. GReddy says it will offer the parts you see here on sale at some point, although it has not given any details on pricing or availability as yet.