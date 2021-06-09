In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2021 1:36 pm / 0 comments

McLaren has released new images of the Artura in Azores Orange, ahead of its Italian debut at the first ever Milano Monza Motor Show (MIMO; from June 10 to 13). The hybrid supercar’s cabin is also finished in Ember Orange with TexLux trim and carbon-fibre bits, and it rides on 10-spoke super lightweight alloy wheels (19 inches up front, 20 inches at the back).

As the automaker’s first series production hybrid supercar, the Artura is powered by a newly developed M630 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine capable of generating 585 PS at 7,500 rpm (redlines at 8,500 rpm) and 585 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 7,000 rpm. The six-pot unit weighs just 160 kg, or about 50 kg lighter than a McLaren V8.

Supplementing the internal combustion engine is a lightweight axial flux electric motor (15.4 kg) that’s integrated inside the bell housing of the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This motor provides an additional 95 PS and 225 Nm of propulsion, and can operate independently at up to 130 km/h.

From left: McLaren 720S and 765LT

Together, they produce 680 PS and 720 Nm of torque, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of around three seconds and a 0-200 km/h time of 8.3 seconds. The top speed is limited to 330 km/h. Powering the motor is a 7.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that’s rated for 30 km of range on a full charge. The Artura is priced from 231,000 euros in Italy (RM1.16 million).

Joining the V6 hybrid supercar at MIMO are the 720S Coupé and most powerful Longtail model, the 765LT. The 720S is also finished in Azores Orange, complete with a Stealth Pack and Carbon Black Alcantara interior. The 765LT, on the other hand, is presented in Lantana Purple.

McLaren customers will also get the opportunity to drive their cars at the hallowed Autodromo, the very race track where 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars raced to victory. Also on display at the Monza circuit will be a McLaren GT with a panoramic roof and a 600LT, both in Silica White.

GALLERY: McLaren Artura in Flux Green