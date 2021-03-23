In Cars, Local News, McLaren / By Jonathan Lee / 23 March 2021 5:49 pm / 0 comments

Six months after debuting the McLaren 765LT on our shores, McLaren Kuala Lumpur has showcased the first local customer unit to selected media today. This lightly-optioned example arrives just over a year after the car was revealed globally (ahead of the infamously-cancelled Geneva Motor Show).

Building on the RM1,488,000 starting price (before taxes and duties), this particular unit adds around RM200,000 in options, leading to a price tag somewhere in the region of RM1.7 million. Additions include the special Curacao Blue paint and a gloss black finish for the standard forged ten-spoke lightweight alloy wheels, replete with laser-etched 765LT branding and rolling on bespoke Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres.

Notably, this car dispenses with the two available carbon fibre packages as the owner plans to run it on the track (and doesn’t want to deal with the associated stone chips), according to McLaren KL’s chief operating officer Ravinder Singh.

One carbon option that has been ticked is the MSO Defined Roof Scoop, which directs air into the engine bay – the package also adds an engine window and red illumination. Also fitted are carbon front fender louvres that vent high-pressure air from inside the wheel wells.

Inside, this 765LT comes with Carbon Black Alcantara upholstery with McLaren Orange perforations and stitching, with the latter hue also making its way to the 12 o’clock steering wheel marker. There’s also an upgraded 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system in place of the usual four speakers (a sound system delete is also available to save 1.5 kg, all at no extra cost).

Reflecting the seriousness of the customer’s intentions to take the car to the track, the 765LT comes with the MSO Clubsport Pro package, which adds larger brakes from the Senna (featuring McLaren Orange callipers here), satin carbon air-con vent bezels, Senna-style Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats (weighing just 3.35 kg each) and a titanium harness bar. You also get two Sabelt six-point harnesses as part of the deal.

Beyond that, this is a “standard” 765LT, which is to say that it’s one of the most potent road-going models ever to hail from Woking. A track-focused version of the already plenty quick 720S, it’s the latest in McLaren’s Longtail lineup, deriving its name from the slightly longer rear wing – which generates more downforce.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a larger front splitter with integrated flics and fins, additional door blades, larger air intakes and increased rear bumper venting, all working together to improve aerodynamic efficiency and increase downforce by 25%. Thinner glazing, the aforementioned wheels (which, by the way, save a total of 22 kg) and other weight saving measures shave up to 80 kg, bringing the kerb weight down to just 1,339 kg – although some of the car’s options, like carpets, do add a bit of weight back in.

Under the skin, the 765LT sports a fettled 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, pushing out the namesake 765 PS at 7,500 rpm and a heady 800 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with shorter ratios for improved acceleration, enabling the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. A titanium exhaust system, which saves a further 3.8 kg, enhances the engine’s aural qualities.

Helping the 765LT stay on the road, the track width is six millimetre wider, while the ride height is five millimetres lower. New helper springs maintain suspension load on full rebound – with the added benefit of reducing weight compared to using just a single dual-rate spring. Roll stiffness has also been increased.

As with any McLaren sold in Malaysia through official channels, the 765LT comes with a three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, with a coverage of up to 12 years possible through extensions.