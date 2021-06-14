In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2021 10:15 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has begun teasing the arrival of the new Arteon facelift, which was first revealed globally last June, and will be available here in R-Line 4Motion guise when launched. Those who are interested can now register their interest, although VPCM’s dedicated page doesn’t provide much in the way of details.

The facelift introduces a number of exterior updates, most notably a new light strip that visually connects the headlamps at the front. This cue is clearly seen in the image posted on the ROI page, although other details like the revised R-Line bumpers and taillights remain hidden in the shadows.

Expect a revamped interior as well, with a dashboard that sports redesigned air vents, new trim pieces and the removal of the analogue clock. A new steering wheel design and touch-based climate controls, the latter placed below the MIB3 infotainment touchscreen system, are some of the other changes.

Shifting our attention to the R-Line 4Motion, such a variant isn’t new to us, as Volkswagen PHS Autohaus did bring in a fully-imported (CBU) unit in the past. However, only one example was offered for sale, and no others were brought in afterwards. As such, the only variant of the current, pre-facelift Arteon that remained available is the locally-assembled (CKD) 2.0 TSI R-Line.

That changes with the facelifted model, as the R-Line 4Motion is set to be become a permanent fixture in the Arteon range. Aside from standard all-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, the variant also features a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine that makes 280 PS (276 hp) and 400 Nm of torque, if we refer to Volkswagen Germany’s website.

Those figures eclipse the front-wheel drive 2.0 TSI R-Line that serves up 190 PS (188 hp) and 320 Nm from its 2.0 litre TSI engine, so if performance is a big thing for you, the R-Line 4Motion is the highest you can go since there’s no full-fat Arteon R on the way. We’ll have more details about the new Arteon facelift when it makes its launch debut in Malaysia, so stay tuned.

