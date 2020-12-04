In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 4 December 2020 5:24 pm / 12 comments

The Volkswagen Arteon made its Malaysian debut in August this year, arriving on our shores in a sole R-Line trim level and priced at RM221,065 on-the-road excluding insurance.

Motive power for the sleek four-door comes courtesy of the 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that also powers the Passat, here producing 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm, transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch DSG gearbox, with shift paddles.

What if you want a more potent powertrain to go with that sleek Arteon form? A sole Arteon R-Line 4Motion has arrived in the country in Volkswagen PHS Autohaus in fully imported CBU form – as shown on the dealer’s Facebook page – packing 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque from its 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol, here sent to all four wheels for improved traction.

Should this all-wheel-drive Arteon be ordered brand-new, it will set its buyer back by around RM330,000, according to PHS Autohaus. This unit has been priced at RM269,888, or about RM60,000 less than its estimated original price.

You may recall that the show car that was previewed at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2018 is very similar, if not identical to this unit for sale at PHS Autohaus, which was also a white 4Motion car with black interior.

Like the unit at PACE 2018, the car for sale at PHS Autohaus also wears 19-inch Montevideo alloys, while its interior also appears to feature the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment unit and 12.3-inch Active Info Display driver instrumentation.

In the time that has passed, the Arteon R-Line has officially gone on sale in Malaysia with its turbocharged 2.0 litre engine in a more modest state of tune and therefore, lower output figures as well, though what the Arteon adds that is not present on the Passat includes the 360-degree camera system and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers.

Also included on the CKD Arteon R-Line are seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors at the rear. What do you think, dear readers? Is the uprated powertrain on this CBU Arteon just the ticket to sway your decision?

GALLERY: Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4Motion previewed at PACE 2018