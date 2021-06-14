In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2021 12:08 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Xpander Rockford Fosgate Black Edition

Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia has launched Rockford Fosgate Black Edition (RFBE) versions of the Xpander and Xpander Cross, which feature aesthetic enhancements and a sound system developed by the American in-vehicle audio company.

Both models are based on the existing Sport (Xpander) and Premium (Xpander Cross) variants sold in the country, and receive plenty of black styling cues. In the case of the Xpander RFBE, the grille, Dynamic Shield “X” trim, skid plates and side mirrors are finished in said colour rather than silver and chrome.

Meanwhile, the Xpander Cross RFBE gets a similar treatment, but the Dynamic Shield retains its chrome trimmings. The side rocker panels also have a dark silver finish, while the tailgate garnish comes in gloss black. Black alloy wheels measuring 16 inches on the Xpander RFBE and 17 inches on the Xpander Cross RFBE are also standard, along with a dedicated emblem at the back.

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Rockford Fosgate Black Edition

Inside, the Xpander RFBE swaps out the regular beige fabric upholstery for black, while the monotone black leather in the Xpander Cross RFBE replaces the Premium’s two-tone theme. Of course, the main highlight is the Rockford Fosgate sound system, which consists of a digital signal processor, a subwoofer and six speakers. This is linked to a seven-inch touchscreen head unit that offers smartphone connectivity (mirroring).

Mechanically, both cars are powered by 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder MIVEC engine developing 105 PS (103 hp) and 141 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual (Xpander RFBE only).

The Xpander Cross model continues to offer 20 mm more ground clearance (225 mm) than the normal Xpander (205 mm), and gets plenty of unique touches to give it a more SUV look, including additional body cladding all around and roof rails.

In terms of colours, Quartz White Pearl is available for both models, with Jet Black Mica being exclusive to the Xpander RFBE, and Graphite Grey Metallic for the Xpander Cross RFBE. Pricing for the Xpander Cross RFBE is 321,650,000 rupiah (RM93,024), and the Xpander RFBE goes for 273,900,000 rupiah (RM79,214) for the 5MT, or 283,800,000 rupiah (RM82,078) for the 4AT.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Rockford Fosgate Black Edition

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Rockford Fosgate Black Edition