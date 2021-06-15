In Acura, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2021 4:32 pm / 0 comments

The just-launched 2021 Acura TLX Type S will be climbing Pikes Peak. The sports sedan will be the pace car for the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27.

Navigating the challenging 20 km Colorado mountain course will be TV personality and self-proclaimed car nut Ant Anstead, who used to host shows like Wheeler Dealers and Master Mechanic. He’s also a co-founder of Radford Motors alongside ex-F1 champ Jenson Button.

The aggressive-looking TLX Type S is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 engine producing 355 hp and 480 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission channels drive to the Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system with torque-vectoring. The Type S sports Brembo front brakes and double-wishbone front suspension, and has an exclusive Sport+ drive mode that further sharpens responses. The 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time is around five seconds. Check out the yummy sports sedan here.

Known as the Race to the Clouds, PPIHC is one of America’s longest running motorsports competitions. Since 1916, drivers from all over the world, using a wide variety of vehicles from multiple motorsports disciplines, race against the clock as they take on the 156-turn course, starting at 9,390 feet and climbing to the 14,115 at the summit.

Last year, a development prototype of the TLX Type S paced the hill climb and Acura vehicles have competed in the event since 2012, recording numerous race records and podium finishes. In 2020, Honda R&D engineer James Robinson beat his own Hybrid record by more than half a second behind the wheel of an Acura NSX with a time of 10:01.913.

Acura also holds the front-wheel drive record, set by James’ brother and fellow engineer Nick Robinson (10:48.094) in 2018, and the Pikes Peak Open all-wheel drive record (9:24.433) was set by race car driver Peter Cunningham in 2019, driving the Acura TLX GT race car.