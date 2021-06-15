In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2021 3:29 pm / 0 comments

Subaru has introduced a new Onyx Edition for the Ascent three-row SUV in the United States, which sits between the existing Premium and Limited trim levels for the 2022 model year, with other options being the Base and Touring.

Priced at USD37,995 (RM156,349), the Onyx Edition builds upon the Premium trim and offers seating for up to seven people across a 2-2-3 layout. The theme here is black, with the colour being used for the exterior paint finish as well as the badging and 20-inch wheels.

Inside, the new trim level is fitted with seats that are wrapped in StarTex upholstery, which is useful when dealing with young, messy occupants, as the water-repellant material is durable and easy to clean.

There are also special floor mats as well as additional equipment over the Premium, including a heated steering wheel, keyless access with push-button engine start, a hands-free powered liftgate, reverse automatic braking and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

Other standard features carried over from the Premium include an eight-way powered driver’s seat, heated front seats, an eight-inch infotainment system, second-row captain chairs and a triple-zone climate control system. For an additional USD2,200 (RM9,053), customers can add on an optional package that includes a panoramic moonroof, navigation system and a retractable cargo cover.

All Ascent trim levels come with Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety and driver assist technologies, which include adaptive cruise control with lane centring, steering-responsive LED headlamps with high beam assist and a seat belt reminder for every seat. Given the Onyx Edition is based on the Premium, it also gets blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

Power continues to come from a FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine that provides 260 hp (264 PS) at 5,600 rpm and 376 Nm of torque. As with most Subaru models, a Lineartronic CVT sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.