In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 16 June 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the latest W206 generation C-Class earlier this year, alongside the S206 estate model. Seeing how popular the outgoing C-Class range has been over the course of its life, it’s only a matter of time before the C206 Coupe and A206 Cabriolet models get introduced.

Thanks to a set of renderings by Theophilus Chin, we get a glimpse into how the new two-doored C-Class pair will look like – and it’s quite the looker! Obviously, the front half of the car is visually identical to the sedan, but the rear half is where you should pay more attention to.

With the rear doors now gone, the character line becomes much more pronounced, and the rear three quarter window design is lifted from the C205. The boot design is also different compared to the sedan – it’s more flush, and the registration plate gets moved down. This is pretty much standard treatment for Mercedes-Benz two-door and four-door coupes, which is nice.

The rear bumper features the same side vents as the C205 coupe, and there’s also integrated reflectors, diffuser and exhaust exits. The tail lights may look nearly identical to the W206 sedan, but the inner section is slightly reworked to feature a curved, upswept kink as opposed to the sedan’s sharp-edged units. The tail lights could be made slimmer on the actual production car.

It’s the same story for the A206 Cabriolet. Take the coupe, chop off the top and integrate the third brake lights on the rear deck. As seen in recent spyshots, the A206 will continue to be offered with a soft top, presumably available in several colours to contrast the exterior paint.

Powertrain choices for the pair will mirror that of the W205 sedan, in which the engine line-up is completely comprised of four-cylinder mills. The C 300 variant will get the M254 2.0 litre turbo four-pot, offering 255 hp and 400 Nm. Expect the EQ Boost 48 volt mild-hybrid system with integrated starter generator to be available as well.

Meanwhile, diesel variants will feature the automaker’s OM 654 M 2.0 litre oil burner in different output tunes. Variants include the C 220 d, which has 197 hp and 440 Nm, and the C 300 d, which bumps output up to 261 hp and 550 Nm.

It’s unclear if Mercedes-Benz will be introducing plug-in hybrid variants for the coupe and cabriolet this time around, but it’s worth noting that the W206 C 300 e plug-in hybrid model is equipped with a substantial 25.4 kWh battery pack, offering up to 100 km (WLTP cycle) of real world, zero emissions range.

Other technologies introduced on the sedan could find their way onto the pair, too, including 4Matic all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and a suite of advanced driver assist systems. So, who’s looking forward to upgrading their cars?