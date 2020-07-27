In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2020 4:54 pm / 5 comments

Still looks handsome after so many years, doesn’t it? The W205 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been with us since December 2013 (Malaysian launch happened 10 months later), and the facelifted compact exec surfaced in Geneva 2018, with the Malaysian debut happening in November that year.

The W205 facelift introduced a new 1.5 litre turbo engine for the popular C 200 variant. The 181 hp/280 Nm unit was combined with an EQ Boost 48-volt electrical system incorporating a belt-driven starter/alternator, which is able to support the engine with 13 hp (10 kW) and 160 Nm of boost when needed. 0-100 km/h is done in 7.7 seconds and top speed is 239 km/h.

But the 1.5L EQ Boost-powered C 200 Avantgarde didn’t live a very long life. Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia rolled out the new C 200 AMG Line, priced at RM251,587 with the 2020 sales tax exemption. AMG Line’s sporty presentation aside, the big news here is that the C 200 will revert to a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The mild hybrid’s replacement makes 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. That’s 20 hp and 20 Nm more than the 1.5L EQ Boost, with peak torque available much earlier than the 1.5L’s 3,000 to 4,000 rpm delta. The new C 200 AMG Line does 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, 0.6s faster, and top speed is 11 km/h higher at 250 km/h.

Not much penalty in the fuel consumption department either, so it’s only the annual road tax, which is slightly over four times the 1.5L’s RM90 per year. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Kit wise, the C 200 now gets the desirable AMG Line treatment, which includes things like chrome pins on the grille, AMG Line-specific front apron and rear bumper with diffuser fins, and 18-inch AMG star-spoke alloys. Bootlid badge aside, the rims are how you tell C 200 and C 300 apart – the latter wears 19-inch five twin-spoke AMG items. Also included is sports suspension, which is a stiffer version of the Agility Control set-up from the C 200 Avantgarde.

Inside, the C 200 AMG Line gets a fully-digital 12.3-inch LCD screen with three themes, while the main infotainment display is a 10.25-inch screen. Mercedes me connect allows drivers the convenience of accessing several vehicle functions remotely – see how it works here.

Being an AMG Line variant, the interior is decked out in anthracite headlining and open-pore oak wood trim, partly perforated Nappa leather steering wheel with metallic surface pads (was gloss black on the previous C 200), galvanised shift paddles, AMG sports pedals and Artico faux leather upholstery. The latter is seen here in a nice tan brown, but black is of course available.

It’s status quo, safety-wise. The C 200 gets active parking assist, a reverse camera, Speedtronic cruise control, blind spot assist (works from 10 km/h to 200 km/h), seven airbags, active brake assist, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as standard. To check out the spec list in detail, and to compare the entry-level W205 C-Class with its rivals, visit CarBase.my.