16 June 2021

If you haven’t used Jalan Ipoh – now called Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah – for a few years, there’s a big chance that you won’t recognise the thoroughfare, especially at the stretch near Viva Residency and the entrance to YTL’s Sentul West and KLPAC (Jalan Strachan).

There’s been massive construction in the area for a couple of years now, as the MRT Putrajaya Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya SSP Line) traces the entire Jalan Ipoh from Kepong to KL. The line goes from elevated to underground at the stretch mentioned above, and the Sentul Barat station is the first underground station in the MRT2 line.

There was a realignment of the road to make way for MRT construction. The 300m KL-bound stretch between the HSBC Bank junction and Jalan Kasipillay (Viva) was realigned in March 2017 (image above is from March 2021). The Kepong-bound stretch was realigned in June the same year. Now, the stretch has returned to its original alignment in both directions.

At 12.01 am today, the straight KL-bound stretch was open to traffic, joining the Kepong-bound stretch that was reinstated back in April, along with the addition of a ramp in front of Viva. With today’s development, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah is straight again, and MRT2 construction moves along. MMC Gamuda KVMRT says that this stretch was to return to its original alignment in December 2021, so it’s ahead of schedule.

Phase One of the RM30.53 billion MRT Putrajaya Line – from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu – is almost complete, and is on track to start operations in August this year. Phase Two, which is from Kampung Batu (also on Jalan Ipoh, three stations upstream from the Sentul Barat underground station) to Putrajaya Sentral, is scheduled to start operations in January 2023, completing the 57.7 km line.