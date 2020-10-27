In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 October 2020 1:39 pm / 0 comments

The MRT Putrajaya Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line, is 79.2% complete as of August 2020.

According to MRT Corp SSP Line project director Datuk Amiruddin Ma’aris, phase one of the Putrajaya Line involving Kwasa Damansara and Kampung Batu MRT stations should be able to start operating by the middle of 2021, with the rest of the line open to the public by 2022.

In March this year, before Covid-19 took hold and the movement control order (MCO) started, it was 70% complete following the successful breakthrough of the underpass tunnel through the KL-Seremban Highway near Sungai Besi (pictured above). The timeline given by Amiruddin then was the same, so the construction of the MRT Putrajaya Line is on track.

The Putrajaya Line is the Klang Valley’s second MRT line after the Kajang Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Kajang SBK Line), which started full operations in July 2017. The 56.2 km Putrajaya Line will have 36 stations, nine of which are underground. It will connect Kwasa Damansara (where it meets the Kajang Line) to Putrajaya Sentral.