16 June 2021

To boost product development in order to secure its future, SsangYong has unveiled the Korando e-Motion electric SUV alongside the announcement of its future plans, including another electric SUV that is planned for launch in 2022.

The Korando e-Motion was developed under the codename E100, and entered “full-scale” production earlier this week on Monday, SsangYong said. Teased in concept form last year, the Korando e-Motion is based on the mid-sized Korando SUV that made its debut in 2019.

SsangYong has not released technical details for the Korando e-Motion at its debut, though an earlier report said the electric SUV will have a single-motor powertrain producing 191 PS, fed by a 61.5 kWh battery from LG Chem. This has been said to offer up to 420 km of range, while top speed was rated at 153 km/h.

The production version of the SsangYong J100 is set to enter production in 2022

Design cues common to fully electric vehicles can be seen on the Korando e-Motion; these include the closed grille, redesigned front bumper and redesigned wheels in order to improve airflow over the vehicle and maximise its battery range.

This will be joined in the future by another electric SUV codenamed J100, says SsangYong, and this will “stay true to SsangYong’s unique design language and style,” the brand said. The forthcoming electric SUV that is planned for a debut in 2022 will also be joined in the brand’s environmentally-friendly model range by a mid-sized EV as well as an electric pick-up truck.

The automaker’s development of new vehicles is being prioritised as it works towards ensuring its own survival. It aims to achieve this by attracting a new investor to commit to continuous investment, with the objective of creating “an environment that leads to a successful [merger and acquisition],” SsangYong said in its statement.

SsangYong Motor filed for bankruptcy at the end of last year as parent firm Mahindra & Mahindra said in April 2020 that it would no longer invest in the company, as the parent firm sustained an 88% drop in sales the previous month. As of April 2020, Mahindra held a 74.65% stake in SsangYong.