21 June 2021

In April, Lynk & Co released the first official image of the 09, a luxury SUV based on the Volvo XC90‘s Scalable Premium Architecture (SPA). Geely’s erstwhile youth-oriented brand has now revealed its rather upmarket flagship in full, corroborating the leaked photos that made their way to the internet.

As you can see, the 09 certainly looks imposing and features a slightly different design language than we’ve come to expect from Lynk & Co. The two-tier headlight design has been retained (now with matrix LED technology with no less than 84 diodes), but there’s now a much larger and more upright grille with vertical slats, plus a full-width chrome strip that ties in the opening and the main lamp units.

The corner air intakes are also larger and give the car a more aggressive look. As with all Lynk & Co models, the 09 features a window accent strip (here finished in chrome) that runs from the base of the A-pillars to the rear spoiler, along with blacked-out D-pillars for a “floating roof” look.

Here, however, these design cues are complemented by Range Rover-style fake vents in the front doors, as well as subtle chrome strips that connect the front bumper, side sills and rear bumper. Speaking of which, the rear has a fairly sporty diffuser design with quad tailpipes, plus Y-shaped full-width taillights that Lynk & Co said are inspired by the wings of a gull.

The classy design continues on the inside, where the 09 sports a full-width air vent design, a tall central tunnel with a stubby gear selector and large displays for both infotainment and instrumentation. Lynk & Co says that the 09 has no less than six screens (including the head-up display) that are all connected, although it’s a bit of a stretch to count the touch-sensitive climate controls as separate displays.

Also making an appearance are cushy-looking front seats with large integrated headrests and an almost granite-like decor on the dashboard and door cards. At the rear, you’ll find side window sunshades and individual second-row seats which, together with the twin headrests visible in the rear end shot, suggests that the 09 will be available with at least six seats.

Lynk & Co hasn’t revealed much about the car but has confirmed that it will be offered with a built-in air freshener (similar to Mercedes-Benz’s Air Balance system) and a 14-speaker Bose surround system. The company has previously claimed that the SPA platform provides a favourable dash-to-axle ratio for premium proportions, high crash protection, more powerful engines and low noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

Notably, the architecture gives Lynk & Co access to Volvo’s 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed Aisin automatic gearbox, available in mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid variations. Power outputs range from 252 PS to 431 PS, with another 177 PS coming from rear electric motors.

If all this sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same configuration found in other SPA models, including Volvo’s Recharge T8 plug-in hybrids and the Polestar 1 with its 608 PS three-motor plug-in hybrid system. Lynk & Co is also boasting a range of semi-autonomous driving and parking features already fitted to Volvo vehicles, as well as support for over-the-air updates. Lynk & Co is promising more details to come on July 9.