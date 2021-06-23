In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2021 6:01 pm / 0 comments

The newly-unveiled Volkswagen Polo Mk6 facelift has received quite a substantial update, and all variants now get the Active Info Display digital meter panel as standard, a feature that was optional before this. The 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system is also standard, but this can be upgraded to the 9.2-inch Discover Pro unit.

Pictured above is the top-spec Digital Cockpit Pro and Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment display, a combo that is available from the Style variant and above. For the instrumentation, drivers can choose between three graphical options and freely configure the display to their liking. This includes having a full view of the GPS navigation.

The infotainment system, meanwhile, comes with the Ready 2 Discover system as standard with We Connect Plus. There is streaming and internet functionalities, internet radio, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot function. App Connect is standard, too, enabling Apple CarPlay and Android Auto either via USB-C or wireless connection. Drivers can also gain access to online traffic info, online route calculation and online destination import from their smartphones.

A more advanced GPS navigation system can be had as an option, which uses an integrated forward-facing camera that picks up road signs. These are then communicated to the digital instruments in real-time. The higher spec Discover Pro is the only one equipped with intuitive voice control that can be used to operate the radio, telephone and navigation functions.

If the new Polo is ordered with the optional dual-zone Climatronic system, it will come with digital controls for the first time. This means all HVAC controls, including temperature, blower speed and heated seats are operated via touch sliders or controls.

As for the car itself, the midlife refresh brought upon notable styling revisions, including slimmer LED headlights with full-width LED DRLs, redesigned LED combination tail lights that extend further towards the middle of the tailgate, and reprofiled bumper designs. The Polo also gets IQ.Light matrix LED headlights as an option for the first time.

Volkswagen Polo R-Line

Lastly, for engines, the Polo is currently only available with 1.0 litre engines, starting with the naturally aspirated unit with 80 hp and 93 Nm of torque. This is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox that sends drive to the front wheels.

Above this is the 1.0 TSI model with either 95 hp or 110 hp. The lower powered variant gets a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic as an option, but is otherwise standard for the 110 hp version. There’s also a 1.0 TGI engine with 90 hp and 160 Nm, which uses compressed natural gas (CNG) as its fuel. No diesel mills have been announced, though.