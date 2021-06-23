In Cars, Dacia, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2021 12:10 pm / 0 comments

Dacia has given the budget-friendly Duster a mid-cycle refresh that brings a number of changes to the SUV, which will be available for order from late summer this year.

In terms of the exterior, the Duster gains additional chrome garnish on its grille, while the tweaked LED headlamps now come with a Y-shaped daytime running light signature that is similar to the latest Logan and Sandero. That’s good news, and the company says the Duster is the first to come with front LED turn indicators. Dacia adds that the use of LEDs, which is also for the low beam and number plate lights, not only improves visibility for the driver, but also helps lower electricity consumption for better efficiency.

The carmaker also developed a new rear spoiler as well as 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels that are more aerodynamic to help lower fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions, the latter by 5.8 grammes on the all-wheel drive model. As Dacia won’t introduce its new brand identity and logo to its models until the second half of next year, the Duster retains its emblems as before.

Moving inside, the dashboard has been revised to make room for a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed Media Display. The system come standard on upper variants and is packaged with six speakers, DAB radio as well as support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A step above this is the Media Nav system that adds onboard navigation as well as wireless support for the abovementioned smartphone apps. On models with all-wheel drive, the screen can display altimeter, inclinometer and compass information via the 4×4 Monitor function. Meanwhile, lesser variants will come with the Dacia Plug & Music head unit that only offers the basics like radio, MP3, USB and Bluetooth.

Other changes in the cabin include new upholstery, headrests and a high centre console, the last of which has a wide armrest that slides back by 70 mm and offers 1.1 litres of storage space as well as two USB charge ports for rear passengers.

An onboard trip computer (multi-info display), automatic main beam activation and cruise control with speed limiter are standard on the Duster, while automatic climate control, heated front seats and a hands-free card are available on higher specifications. As for safety and driver assistance, available systems include a blind spot monitor, park assist, hill start assist, adaptive hill descent control (AWD version) and a multi-view camera.

Under the bonnet, the Duster is now offered with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission for the TCe 150 engine, which is a 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 150 PS (148 hp) and 250 Nm of torque.

There’s also a detuned version of the abovementioned engine known as the TCe 130 with 130 PS (129 hp) and 240 Nm, along with a TCe 90 1.0 litre turbo three-cylinder petrol with 90 PS (89 hp) and 160 Nm, plus a dCi 115 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with 115 PS (114 hp) and 260 Nm.

Dacia also provided the bi-fuel (petrol-LPG) TCe 100, which uses the same engine as the TCe 90 but with 100 PS (99 hp) and 170 Nm, with an LPG tank that can accommodate 49.8 litres, or a 50% increase from before. The company says that when both the petrol and LPG tanks are filled to a combined supply of almost 100 litres, a range of 1,234 km (767 miles) is possible.

A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive is standard for nearly all engines mentioned, with the exception of the dCi 115 that can be ordered with all-wheel drive. Additionally, the entire range of powertrains are fully compliant with Euro 6d standards.