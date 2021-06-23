In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 23 June 2021 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Once again it is time for the weekly Malaysian fuel price update, with the announcement by the ministry of finance made for the coming week of June 24 to June 30.

This week sees no change in fuel prices from last week, which means that the price of RON 97 petrol continues to be priced at RM2.67 per litre this week. Therefore, the same goes for RON 95 petrol, which remains at the RM2.05 per litre price ceiling set for the fuel by the Malaysian government from February this year.

This too applies for diesel fuels, which sees the Euro 5 B10/B20 grade of diesel stay unchanged at the price of RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel maintains its 10 sen margin above the B10/B20 variant at its own price of RM2.25 per litre.

These fuel prices, unchanged from last week, take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 30, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 26th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 129th in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.