In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 16 June 2021 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the latest set of fuel price updates for the week of June 17 to 23.

The recent upward trend in global oil prices means that the price of RON 97 petrol continues to increase. The fuel goes for RM2.67 per litre this week, a two sen increase from the RM2.65 per litre it was at last week. There’s no change in the price of RON 95 petrol – it remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling set for it by the government in February this year.

Earlier this week, the government said it remains committed to subsidising both RON 95 and diesel, and expects to spend an additional RM4.22 billion in fuel subsidies this year. As such, diesel prices are also unchanged for the week. In line with its price cap, Euro 5 B10/B20 grade continuing to be priced at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 10 sen more per litre than B10/B20 – remains set at RM2.25 per litre.

The above prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 23, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 25th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 128th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.