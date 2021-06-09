In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 9 June 2021 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Time yet again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having just announced the latest set of fuel price updates for the week of June 10 to 16.

There’s a price increase yet again for RON 97 petrol – the fuel goes up by two sen to RM2.65 per litre, up from the RM2.63 per litre it was at last week. No change in the pricing of RON 95 petrol; it remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling set for it by the government in February this year.

Likewise, diesel prices are also unchanged this week. The Euro 5 B10/B20 grade continues at RM2.15 per litre, in line with its price cap, while Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 10 sen more per litre than B10/B20 – remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 16, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 24th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 127th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.