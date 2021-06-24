In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 June 2021 4:49 pm / 0 comments

BMW has launched the 8 Series Frozen Black Edition range in Japan, which will be offered in very limited numbers, with just 20 units being made available. From that total, five units are based on the G15 8 Series Coupe, while the remaining 15 cars are built upon the G16 8 Series Gran Coupe.

The order books for the edition models will open from next Wednesday (June 30), with the two-door carrying a retail price (including consumption tax) of 15 million yen (RM563,326). Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe model will go for a little bit extra at 15.1 million yen (RM567,081).

Both versions come in 840i specification and are powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that develops 340 PS (335 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 500 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the standard pairing for the mill to send drive to the rear wheels.

If black is your preferred colour, you’ll love what BMW has done to create the Frozen Black Edition cars. For starters, the entire body is finished in a Frozen Black hue taken from the BMW Individual catalogue, while the tailpipes, kidney grille, 20-inch light-alloy style 728M wheels and M Sport brake calipers are also painted black to match.

This theme continues to the inside, where you’ll find black M Sport seats, a BMW Individual Alcantara roof liner, black extended Merino leather upholstery and BMW Individual piano black trim. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System comes standard too, and the Gran Coupe gets a panoramic sunroof.