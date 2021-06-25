In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 25 June 2021 1:10 pm / 0 comments

The transport ministry – together with the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) and the health ministry – has launched a vaccination programme for the transport sector, which is an essential service that has not stopped working since Covid-19 and movement control orders started more than a year ago.

The vaccination drive will involve transport workers in land, sea and air services. These transport frontliners include seafarers, port workers, airport workers and those in land and rail transport, according to a statement released by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today. He added that the programme will involve over 51,500 workers.

While the transport companies involved in the programme will bear the costs of setting up the vaccination centres (PPVs), the vaccine itself is supplied free of charge by the Malaysian government. The transport sector vaccination drive kicked off today at a private PPV set up by Lembaga Pelabuhan Klang, which will involve 10,000 sailors and port workers. This centre has a capacity of 1,000 jabs a day.

Next up for the vaccination drive is a centre at KLIA’s main terminal building for aviation sector workers. Opening on July 5, it will involve 22,243 airport workers, airline staff and cargo handlers.

A couple of PPVs will be set up nationwide for 19,259 land transport workers such as rail workers and bus drivers. This will happen soon, the MoT said without giving specific dates.

In addition, MoT and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) are planning a vaccination programme for taxi and e-hailing drivers, public bus drivers, and p-hailing riders/food delivery riders. The total number of people involved is an estimated 355,064. This programme will use regular public PPVs and all costs will be borne by the government.