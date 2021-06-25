In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Jonathan Lee / 25 June 2021 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Supercars are mostly seen as recreational vehicles, designed primarily to deliver speed and driver enjoyment rather than serving as any form of practical transport. But in the high-speed, high-pressure world of aviation, a supercar might be the perfect work vehicle – even if it does not have wings or, you know, fly.

That’s why Lamborghini has announced it has renewed its contract to supply follow-me cars to the Guglielmo Marconi Airport in its home city of Bologna for the seventh time. The Huracán Evo reprises the role it assumed last year, following on from a string of Aventadors and Huracáns.

As before, the car will take on the crucial task of guiding aeroplanes to and from the parking apron and taxiway. To make sure it catches the eyes of pilots, the Hurácan gets a unique chequered livery in Arancione Matt (orange) and Verde Turbine Matt (green), designed by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design studio.

Finishing the look is the “Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country” script and the Italian tricolour on the doors, while flashing roof lights add some extra visibility. A radio system is also fitted, ensuring that the driver is always in contact with the airport control tower.

Mechanically, the Huracán Evo appears to have been left well alone, which is certainly a good thing. That’s because the car is powered by a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of over 325 km/h, which will hopefully be quick enough to keep up with (air) traffic.

Hopefully the Lambo sees more use than last year, as pandemic-related travel restrictions begin to ease across the globe. The new deal stretches to January 7, after which the Evo will presumably be replaced by an even faster version of the Huracán – or perhaps another new model entirely?