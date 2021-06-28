In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 June 2021 10:04 am / 2 comments

Aston Martin has finally released additional technical details of its Valkyrie AMR Pro, after more than three years since it was first unveiled. The automaker will only produce 40 units for customers, plus two prototypes. They will all be left-hand drive models, with first deliveries scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

Now, compared to the 2018 prototype, this Valkyrie AMR Pro has gone through significant developments despite having its Le Mans dream cancelled. For starters, it uses a unique version of the Valkyries chassis – its track width is increased by 96 mm up front and 115 mm at the back, plus the wheelbase is now 380 mm longer.

It also features a more aggressive aerodynamic package that adds an additional 266 mm in length. All this, together with the smooth underbody and overwing airflow, generates significantly more downforce than the road-going Valkyrie. Aston Martin says the Valkyrie AMR Pro will achieve lateral acceleration of more than 3G!

As the ultimate Aston Martin model, the hypercar uses a modified version of the Cosworth-built 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine. It revs to 11,000 rpm, and a total output of more than 1,000 PS is almost guaranteed. The automaker said the car is designed to lap the 13.626 km-long 24H Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes 20 seconds, making it as capable as the best LMP1 cars.

In pursuit of weight savings, the Valkyrie’s battery-electric hybrid system has been removed, and much of its body is now made from lightweight carbon-fibre. This composite material is also partly used in the construction of its suspension wishbones, whereas Perspex replaces glass for the windscreen and side windows. The track car has an aerodynamic efficiency that exceeds Le Mans Hypercar regulations, even encroaching levels of a Formula One car, the company claims.

Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers said: “The entire Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has been an extraordinary adventure in engineering. As an expression of the passion and expertise that can be found within Aston Martin and its closest technical partners, Valkyrie AMR Pro is a project beyond compare, a true ‘no rules’ track-only version.”

“The Valkyrie AMR Pro is testament to Aston Martin’s commitment to pure performance and this performance DNA will be evident in our future product portfolio. Nothing else looks like it, nothing else sounds like it, and I am absolutely certain nothing else will drive like it,” he added.

All customers of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be treated to a bespoke track day experience hosted by Aston Martin at a selection of International FIA Circuits around the world. This will include track and pit lane access, support from the Aston Martin Valkyrie Instructor team, as well as FIA exclusive racewear and a VIP hosted dinner.

Track days will be open to all owners of the regular Valkyrie as well, who will get to enjoy a selection of Art of Living experiences, driving some of the most challenging and dynamic roads across the UK and Europe, The Americas and beyond. More information on these experiences, plus additional technical details will be released later this year.