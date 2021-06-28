In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Back in 2018, we reported on a 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür that was to be auctioned off by BH Auction in Japan during that year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. At the time, it fetched a cool 35.2 million yen (around RM1.32 million yen), but it looks like the car is set to return to the auction block again, as it has reappeared on BH Auction’s listing page.

For now, the company hasn’t listed a price and the car is currently listed as being “under negotiation,” but it should command an even greater sum than before, given that this is effectively a brand-new car. As Bingo Media explains, this nearly-20-year-old unit was never registered and only has 10 km on its odometer.

The Nür was offered as an upgrade package for the R34 Skyline, but only for V-Spec II and M-Spec grades, the former being the car we see here. Cars that got the Nür treatment stood out thanks to touches like a 300 km/h speedometer, a carbon-fibre bonnet, stiffer suspension, beefier brakes, special badging, a gold valve cover and gold VIN plate.

More importantly, the Nür models featured an improved version of the RB26DETT 2.6 litre twin-turbo straight-six based on the N1 racing engine, with a host of mechanical changes to improve durability. These include larger turbochargers with steel turbine blades instead of ceramic ones, thicker cylinder walls, upgraded oil and water pumps as well as stronger connecting rods, among other things.

According to Bingo Media, Nissan added the Nür package to about 1,000 units of the R34, of which about 700 were V-Spec II cars. This particular example is just one of around 160 units that were produced in white, adding to its rarity. Of course, the crown among R34 collectors is the Nismo Z-Tune, which only saw 19 units being sold to the public.

If you want to see more of this time capsule, please enjoy the video which also includes a segment where you can hear the RB26DETT being fired up and revved.

GALLERY: 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür