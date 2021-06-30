In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 30 June 2021 5:17 pm / 1 comment

It’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 1 to 7.

After a respite last week, it’s back to another increase for RON 97 petrol, which will be priced at RM2.69 this week, up two sen from RM2.67 per litre it was at previously. There is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol – it remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling set for it by the government in February this year.

Similarly, no change in the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10/B20 continuing at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 10 sen more per litre – remaining priced at RM2.25 per litre.

The above prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 7, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 130th in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.