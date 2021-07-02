In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2021 9:24 am / 0 comments

Continuing the list of updates for its range of two-wheelers, the 2022 BMW Motorrad F-series motorcycles – the F750GS, F850GS, F850GS Adventure, F900R and F900XR – see a list of colour scheme additions and deletions. Starting with the F750GS, BMW Motorrad’s parallel-twin gets Style Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 added as an option, with hand protectors now standard, while the “40 Years GS” Black Storm Metallic colour scheme is dropped.

For the F850GS, new for 2022 is Style Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 and including hand protectors, like the F750GS. Meanwhile, the “40 Years GS” Black Storm Metallic is no longer an option for the F850GS.

The same applies to the F850GS Adventure, with Style Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 and this colour option includes a double seat. Also new is the Light White Uni colour scheme while “40 Years GS” Black Storm Metallic and Ice Grey Uni are no longer available.

Two new colour choices for the F900R include Style Exclusive in Blue Stone Metallic and Style Sport in BMW Motorsport colours of Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red with engine spoiler as standard equipment. The pillion seat cover has been discontinued for the F900R and is no longer available in the catalogue.

Previous colour options for the F900R – San Marino Blue Metallic and Style Sport Hockenheim in Silver Metallic/Racing Red – have been removed. Following the rest of the F-series BMWs, the F900XR adventure-tourer gets Style Triple Black with Black Storm Metallic 2 and hand protectors, with the previous Style Exclusive in Galvanic Gold Metallic no longer an option.

In Malaysia, the F750GS and F850GS are not listed in the 2021 model lineup but the F850GS Adventure “40 Years GS” Edition is listed at RM85,500. Pricing for the BMW Motorrad F900R is RM62,500 while the F900XR goes for RM69,500.