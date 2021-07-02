In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 2 July 2021 11:53 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has released a teaser for its duo of high-performance models from the N range, the Elantra N and the Kona N in a short video clip.

Shown with the date July 14, 2021, and with the Kona N having made its debut in April this year, this should be the turn of the Elantra N’s premiere, indicated to be at the Nurburgring in Germany as shown by a pen-traced layout of the combined Nordschleife and GP circuits.

Powertrain is most likely to be that which propels the current N range of models, which, in the latest Kona N packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol producing 280 PS and 392 Nm of torque. Transmission in the Kona N is an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic that was introduced for the i30 N last year, and is also most likely for the Elantra N.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teaser images – click to enlarge

For N models, the eight-speed DCT offers modes including N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS); a red button on the steering wheel in the Kona N calls up an additional 10 PS to make 290 PS in NGS mode.

The previous teaser for the Elantra N has shown some of the design cues that will go on the performance sedan, such as 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 245/55 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. As par for the Hyundai N course, the uprated brakes feature calipers painted in red. Its side sills and lower rear bumper section can be seen to wear a splash of red, while the rear end wears a bootlid spoiler and a pair of large exhaust outlets.

Little else can be gleaned about the Elantra N’s front end from the teaser, save a dark rendition of the signature blue paint that identifies an N model.

The German racing circuit appears to be a fitting place for the car’s debut, given the performance slant of this sub-brand. The Hyundai N division in a way has some German roots, too, with its head of development Albert Biermann previously a chief engineer at BMW M before his current tenure at the Korean brand’s high-performance division.

Hyundai Elantra N spyshots