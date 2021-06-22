In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2021 12:54 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has released more teasers of the upcoming Elantra N, which is its sixth N brand model following the unveiling of the Kona N in April. Unlike previous teasers that involved camouflage, these new images show us parts of the production model, although the company is still keeping a lot of details under wraps.

The Elantra N is the high-performance version of the sedan that Hyundai revealed last March, and represents a step up from the N Line that came a few months later. Aesthetic touches that mark the Elantra N out from the rest of the range are splashes of red on the exterior, including on the rear bumper and side sills. The latter is said to channel airflow better and create the effect of a lowered chassis.

Other aero-related cues include a distinctive rear spoiler to reduce lift and provide better driving stability at high speeds. Beneath the rear bumper, there is additional black trim and two oval-shaped exhausts to further emphasise the model’s sporty credentials.

The Elantra N also gets grippy 245/55 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres wrapped around 19-inch wheels. Though not shown here, previous teasers indicate the front of the performance sedan will feature larger corner intakes and a lip spoiler.

Under the bonnet, reports suggest the Elantra N will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 275 hp, which is considerably more than the N Line’s 1.6 litre turbo unit with 201 hp. Drive goes to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch or six-speed manual transmission. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, the company said.