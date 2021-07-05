In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 5 July 2021 9:49 am / 0 comments

Volvo Cars has just reported its strongest first half sales, ever. In the first six months of 2021, the Swedish automaker sold 380,757 cars globally, an increase of 41% compared to the same period last year.

Demand was strong in China, the US and Europe – all three markets saw double-digit growth this time around, after seeing a sharp slump in sales due to the spread of the Covid-19 disease last year. European sales jumped 35.4% to 166,822 cars, up from 123,191 units sold in 1H 2020. Europe remains the automaker’s largest market.

Sales in China rose by 44.9% to 95,252 vehicles (65,741 in 1H 2020), whereas the US saw a 47.4% increase in sales to 63,754 units (up from 43,255 units). The automaker also shifted 54,929 vehicles to many other global markets, representing a healthy 45.4% increase over the same period last year.

For 1H 2021, the top-selling model was the XC40, with 118,121 cars sold globally. This is almost double the amount (68,359 units) it sold last year. The XC60 trails very closely behind with 113,500 units (up from 78,761 units), whereas the XC90 found 54,177 new homes (up from 37,918).

Volvo said its Recharge line-up accounted for 24.6% of all cars sold globally, an increase of 150% compared to the first half of 2020. Volvo said the number of cars it sold online has increased fivefold.