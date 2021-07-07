In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Paul Tan / 7 July 2021 6:05 pm / 0 comments

Bringing a new level of sophistication to electrically powered urban mobility is the 2021 BMW Motorrad CE04 with a host of technological refinements. First shown in November 2020 as the BMW Motorrad Definition CE04, the CE04 is the culmination of a design and engineering process by BMW Motorrad that started with the C Evolution electric scooter back in 2014, followed by the Concept Link in 2017.

Driven by a frame mounted electric motor with belt drive to the rear wheel, the CE04 produces the equivalent of 42 hp, typical for a 500 cc engine in the combustion engine world. BMW Motorrad claims the CE04 gets from zero to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds in traffic light sprints, with a maximum speed of 120 km/h, which just about allows the CE04 to travel on a toll highway.

A lithium-ion battery with a 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh) capacity gives a range of 130 kilometres with charging from domestic current, wallbox or public charging station taking approximately four hours and 20 minutes from full discharge. Installing the optional wall charger from BMW Motorrad gives a charging input of 6.9 kW versus the usual 2.3 kW and takes the CE04 from 20% to 80% battery charge in just 45 minutes.

Depending on market, the CE04 comes with a standard charging cable having an input capacity of 2.3 kW. A Mode 3 fast charging cable is required for quick charging at the public charging station or with the wallbox, and the CE04 is optimised for BMW Charging solutions for home, on-the-road and at-work charging, where available.

Standard equipment on the CE04 is ABS with braking done by twin hydraulic discs on the front wheel and single disc at the rear. Available as an optional extra is cornering ABS – dubbed ‘ABS Pro’ – while the CE04 rolls on 15-inch wheels, fitted with 120/70 rubber in front and 160/60 at the back.

There are three ride modes available for the CE04 – Eco, Rain and Road – which allows the rider to choose between maximum efficiency and maximum riding fun. Opting for the ex-works add-on ‘Dynamic’ riding mode allows for quicker acceleration, similar to Tesla’s ‘Ludicrous’ option.

A 10.25-inch TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information, including integrated map navigation and connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. LED lighting is used throughout, with Adaptive Headlight Pro being an extra-cost option, giving precisely aimed lighting into corners depending on the lean angle of the CE04.

Other riding conveniences include a storage compartment at the side and one in the front of the CE04 with the side compartment able to store a helmet and be opened without getting off the seat. There is also a ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with a USB-C charging port.