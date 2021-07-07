In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 7 July 2021 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 8 to 14.

There’s a price increase yet again for RON 97 petrol – it’s priced at RM2.70 for this coming week, up by one sen from the RM2.69 it was at last week. There is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol – it remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling set for it by the government in February this year.

Similarly, no change in the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10/B20 continuing on at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre. Meanwhile, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre than Euro 5 B10/B20, remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

The above prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 14, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 28th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 131st in total since the format’s introduction in 2019.