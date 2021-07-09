In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 July 2021 10:02 am / 0 comments

After the initial announcement in May, the LiveWire electric motorcycle brand from Harley-Davidson (H-D’s) is now live on its own website. The initial offering from LiveWire is the LiveWire One, with one significant change from the model paultan.org test rode in Spain last year, you can read the review here.

This is in the inclusion of haptic feedback in the seat, what H-D calls a “heartbeat”. Set to one of three levels, a vibration is sent through the seat to the rider, mimicking the feel of a motorcycle engine.

This may be something of a gimmick, but it does serve notice H-D is eager to ease the transition between combustion engine powered motorcycles and the current crop of electric bikes. H-D emphatically states the LiveWire One is “built for the urban experience,” which is borne out by the claimed range of 234 kilometres using the SAE J2982 Riding Range Test procedure.

H-D also claims a charging time of 0% to full battery charge in 60 minutes or 0% to 80% in 45 minutes, using DC fast charging. From our ride experience with the LiveWire in Spain, we were informed typical charging time is usually about four hours using domestic current.

A full suite of electronic riding aids accompanies the LiveWire One, with a TFT-LCD display showing all the necessary information. A six-axis inertial measurement unit provides cornering ABS and four ride modes – Sport, Road, Range and Rain.

Listed at USD 17,799 (RM82,927) on the LiveWire website, the price of the LiveWire One goes up another USD 1,299 (RM5,444) with the addition of either the Radius Carbon Fiber Kit or the Rizoma Precision Billet Kit. Two colour options are available for the 2021 LiveWire One – Liquid Black or Horizon White.