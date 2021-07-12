In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Kymco / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 July 2021 12:02 pm / 2 comments

After the launch of Taiwanese brand Kymco’s F9 electric scooter (e-scooter) in November 2020, the 2021 Felo FW-06 is now in the China market, with two variants. Produced with investment from Kymco, the FW06 GL retails at 26,800 RMB (RM17,349) and the FW06 DX is tagged at 28,800 RMB (RM18,643).

Difference between the FW06 GL and DX models is range, with the GL getting 110 km of travel and the DX having 140 km before needing a charge. Governed to a maximum speed of 110 km/h, the FW06 also uses the two-speed gearbox found on the Kymco F9, giving a quick acceleration figure of zero to 50 km/h in three seconds.

A brushless DC motor produces 10 kW peak power and is capable of generating 30 Nm of torque with the mid-mounted motor driving the rear wheel via belt. Battery capacity is dependant on the model, with the FW06 GL using a 96 Volt 80 Ah unit while the GL gets a 88 Ah battery.

The lithium-ion battery packs are not removable for external charging and charging time is said to take between four to six hours. Rolling on 14-inch wheels, suspension on the FW06 is basic as is typical for e-scooters designed for the urban environment while hydraulic disc brakes with single-channel ABS – the launch model of the Kymco F9 came with a single front disc and rear mechanical drum brake – perform stopping duties.

An LCD instrument panel displays information required by the rider, including range and battery state, while an app allows monitoring of the FW06 in real time. LED lighting is used throughout and the FW06 features a smart key system for security.