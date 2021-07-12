In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2021 10:36 am / 4 comments

Remember the 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür that was set to be auctioned off in Japan by BH Auction? Well, that auction has concluded and the car in question has set a new record for the highest price ever paid for a R34 GT-R. The winning bid? A cool 60,500,001 yen (including taxes) or around RM2.3 million!

That’s considerably more than the starting price of 50 million yen (around RM1.9 million) that was shown on the car’s official listing on Yahoo! Auctions. However, this isn’t the first time that this particular R34 Skyline GT-R hit an auction block, as back in 2018, BH Auction sold it for 35.2 million yen (around RM1.34 million).

There have been expensive R34 GT-Rs sold in the past, with a V-Spec in Midnight Purple II fetching USD315,187 (around RM1.32 million) last month on Bring a Trailer. An ultra-rare Nismo Z-Tune (only 19 units were made) was also sold by Contempo Concept HK Motors for USD510,000 (around RM2.14 million). Meanwhile, JDM Expo listed a V-Spec II Nür last year for USD485,000 (around RM2.03 million), although that vehicle is still for sale.

So, what makes this V-Spec II Nür special for it to attract bids that led to its final price tag? For one, this nearly-20-year-old unit was never registered and it only has 10 km on its odometer, making it essentially a brand-new car.

The V-Spec II Nür is also a relatively rare specification, as the Nür package was offered by Nissan as an upgrade package for only the V-Spec II and M-Spec grades of the R34 Skyline. According to Bingo Media, which is BH Auction’s official media partner, Nissan added the Nür package to about 1,000 units of the R34, of which about 700 were V-Spec II cars. This particular example is just one of around 160 units that were produced in white, adding to its rarity.

Cars that got Nür treatment featured a 300 km/h speedometer, a carbon-fibre bonnet, stiffer suspension, beefier brakes, special badging, a gold valve cover and gold VIN plate. More importantly, the Nür models featured an improved version of the RB26DETT 2.6 litre twin-turbo straight-six based on the N1 racing engine.

This came with a host of mechanical changes to improve durability, including larger turbochargers with steel turbine blades instead of ceramic ones, thicker cylinder walls, upgraded oil and water pumps as well as stronger connecting rods, among other things.

It’s not often that a fine example like this pops up for sale often, but do you think the price is justified? Check out the video posted above for a tour of this time capsule and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. If you fancy paying a few million ringgit for a R34 Skyline GT-R here, there’s one example being offered that isn’t as pristine and has an asking price of RM2 million.

