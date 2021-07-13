In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2021 5:57 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced a temporary bound closure and activation of contra flow at the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link (Tuas Second Link). The closure will be for three days starting from 8pm tomorrow (July 14) until 6am on Friday, July 16.

The temporary closure is to facilitate beam launching works by the Gerbang Nusajaya development project contractor, and the exact spot is at KM7.2 to KM8.5 (northbound) between Tanjung Kupang and Lima Kedai. The contra flow will take up one of the three southbound lanes.

Highway users heading from Singapore to Malaysia can plan their journey using the PLUS app, where latest traffic info via CCTV feed is available. Follow all traffic signs and instructions by personnel when passing the work area. There should not be any jams though, as traffic between Malaysia and Singapore has been reduced to only goods vehicles, with borders closed since March 2020.