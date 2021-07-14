In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 14 July 2021 2:19 pm / 2 comments

Hyundai has unveiled the latest member of its high-performance N range of vehicles, the Elantra N. Like the i30 N, Veloster N and Kona N, the Elantra N is powered by a 2.0 litre inline-four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, here producing 280 PS and 392 Nm of torque.

This is paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission, driving the front wheels and aided by an electronic limited slip differential that aims to maximise traction by distributing torque between the inside and outside driven wheels when taking a corner.

An overboost function as part of the N Grin Shift increases peak output to 290 PS for 20 seconds, as well as maximising transmission response when the dual-clutch automatic transmission is specified. With the eight-speed DCT, the Elantra N does the 0-100 km/h run in a claimed 5.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the manual transmission version features automatic rev-matching upon downshifts.

As on earlier N models, the Elantra N features N Power Shift (NPS) which is a DCT-exclusive feature that brings a ‘push’ feel on upshifts, while N Track Sense Shift which is track-optimised automatic gearshifting when the car senses it is being driven on a circuit.

Helping the Elantra N maintain optimum contact with the road is the second-generation electronically controlled suspension, and determines the damping force to be applied by taking into account speed, driver input, road condition and driving modes to aid ride comfort as well as handling, says Hyundai. Meanwhile, the contact patches themselves are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres measuring 245/35ZR19.

Steering on the Elantra N features what’s called Torque Feedback R-MDPS, which Hyundai says improves steering consistency in any driving condition, while offering a more precise steering experience when driving enthusiastically, says the company.

Also part of the Elantra N suspension are dual-compound bushes, which aim to provide both ride comfort as well as handling precision in the vertical and horizontal movements, respectively. The Elantra N driveline is comprised of the Integrated Drive Axle, where the drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing have been developed to be one integrated axle in order to withstand extreme cornering forces, reduce noise and weight by 1.7 kg.

This is complemented at the rear end by a H-shaped, multi-jointed rear bar that increases body rigidity by 29% compared to the base Elantra bodyshell. Further increasing rigidity are four-point strut rings, which reinforce the connections between the suspension struts and the car’s bodyshell. Further weight reduction comes from the lightweight direct air intake that saves 895 g, and improved intake flow by reducing air pressure by 10.6%, says Hyundai.

Braking is provided by 360 mm discs, its increased size offering greater heat endurance capacity and braking performance, says Hyundai. Its performance is aided by air guides which direct airflow towards the brakes for improved cooling, while the brake’s dust cover has been reduced in size and holes have been added to further improve cooling, and therefore braking performance.

Engine sounds are augmented in the Elantra N with the N Sound Equalizer that plays sounds through the car’s audio system, offered to the driver in a choice of three modes described as ‘sporty’, ‘high performance’ and ‘TCR’, which can be further customised into three different tones and sound levels.

The aural experience of the Elantra N is further augmented by the linear variable exhaust valve system, which operates in a range between fully closed and fully opened, according to Hyundai. This for minimised ‘booming’ noise when idling or driving at creeping pace, and conversely when in N mode, the exhaust valve is completely opened for the full complement of sound.

Inside, the Elantra N features lightweight bucket seats for the front occupants, who will sit 10 mm lower and therefore is the lowest among the Hyundai N models and in turn lowers the centre of gravity, says the manufacturer, while the rear seats are just as roomy as before, it adds.

Meanwhile, the Elantra N also offers a digital infotainment display that now has enhanced readability and visibility of driving information in various parameters. This can also follow the car’s current location on a race track, and an automatically record lap times in real time. Infotainment in the Elantra N features support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Currently available for the South Korean market is the Hyundai N App, which allows users to save and analyse driving data such as speed, lap times, g-forces and more. This also allows drivers to compare their driving performances with other users of the app, says Hyundai.

Though the latest model to join the Hyundai N range, Hyundai has yet to announced pricing and an on-sale date for for Elantra N. The performance sedan is expected to first go on sale in its home market of Korea, where it is sold as the Avante N, with other markets to follow suit later this year.