14 July 2021

It is now time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices for the coming two weeks of July 15 until July 28, according to the statement by the ministry.

Yet another price increase beckons for RON 97 petrol, which will take a hike by three sen from the RM2.70 per litre rate of last week to RM2.73 per litre. There is no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at the RM2.05 per litre price ceiling the government has set for this grade of fuel in February of this year.

Similarly there will be no change the price of diesel, where Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades continue to be priced at its upper limit of RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel follows suit at a margin of 10 sen more at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 28, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced, according to the statement by the ministry of finance. This is the 29th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 132nd in total since the format was introduced in 2019.