In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 15 July 2021 8:12 pm / 0 comments

No, Halloween hasn’t come four months early. You’re still reading paultan.org and the thing you see before you isn’t Pennywise – it’s actually the second-generation Volkswagen Lamando, a sort of China-only mini Arteon. These images, published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website and picked up by Autohome, show a rather expressive face even by Middle Kingdom standards.

The rather sinister look consists of frowny almond-shaped headlights joined together by a slim chrome strip, under which sits a massive grin-shaped lower grille that takes up the entire width of the front fascia. Not creepy enough? Higher-end models fill this gaping hole with chrome pins to induce even scarier nightmares, in addition to swapping out the chrome trim with a light bar in the modern VW style.

Thankfully, the rest of the car is less Haunting of Hill House, with a sweeping roofline and frameless windows to drive home the coupé association still further. The clamshell bonnet also lines up nicely with the rising shoulder line and front fender appliqué, while the rear end sports full-width taillights that bring to mind the latest Peugeot 508.

According to Autohome, the new Lamando measures 4,784 mm long, 1,831 mm wide and 1,469 mm tall, making it a whopping 186 mm longer, five millimetres wider and 44 mm taller; its 2,731 mm wheelbase is also 75 mm longer. The car is based on the upgraded MQB Evo platform as the Mk8 Golf, and given the unchanged 280 TSI badge, the car is likely to feature the same 1.4 litre turbo engine as before, making 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and paired to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.