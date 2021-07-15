In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 15 July 2021 2:20 pm / 1 comment

After announcing the New Auto strategy, the Volkswagen Group expects its share of fully electric vehicle sales to rise to 50% by 2030, potentially doubling its market share in the US to 10%. The figure is based on a group level, so that will include sales from Porsche, Bentley, and Audi as well.

Company CEO Herbert Diess told Automotive News Europe that he is happy with the company’s development in the US. “We are of course suffering constraints with chip supply. But this is not where we want to stay,” he said. “We are running over 20% [market share] in China and 20% in Europe, so this is our aspiration in the US, for a higher market share as well.”

Diess added that EVs are projected to grow rapidly from now on and overtake the internal combustion engine as the leading propulsion technology. In the US, Diess said the ID.4 crossover is nearly sold out for the year, and predicted that the ID.Buzz would prove popular with consumers.

“In an electrified world, we need emotional products. It really adds something for the brand that so many of our competitors don’t have,” he said. When asked of its plans to overtake Tesla in areas that it already has a wide lead in, Diess said Volkswagen’s global scale and its brands give it the upper hand.

“We are already deeply industrialised. I think it’s an advantage to have different brands. We can address a much wider range of customers. Scale-wise, we should have advantages over Tesla for sure. This industry is also really consolidating toward very comparable solutions. The [electric motors] are becoming similar, the concepts are becoming similar. Now, we are in second position, but now until 2025, we should have a good chance to overtake.”

Moving forward, the VW Group will use the newly announced Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) that will be used group-wide. This approach significantly reduces the complexity to build multiple models across its brands, with modularity and scalability being key. It will also use a standardised battery cell format that can be adapted for solid-state technology in the future.

SSP-based vehicles are expected to enter production from 2026, and over the platform’s lifetime, the company is expecting to build over 40 million vehicles. These cars can be equipped with high levels of automation, and the company is already working on the infrastructure with partner Argo AI. Like the current MEB, other automakers can purchase the SSP for their vehicles. You may read our in-depth coverage of the VW Group’s New Auto roadmap, here.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Group New Auto