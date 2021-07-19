In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 July 2021 1:57 pm / 0 comments

News from the Land of Smiles does not bode well for 2021 MotoGP fans as it was announced the Thailand MotoGP round at Chang International Circuit, Buriram, this year would be cancelled. The Buriram MotoGP, scheduled for 17 Oct, was initially set for March of 2020, but has now been cancelled and rescheduled for 2022.

This was said by Thailand tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, during a press conference. Despite plans to reopen Thai borders to foreign visitors – Thailand draws a major part of its fiscal revenue from tourism – the Covid-19 situation would make it unlikely for visitors to return.

Plans to reopen 10 provinces to foreign visitors who fulfil vaccination and other health requirements have shown limited progress. These provinces include Phuket, the Surat Thani islands, Phangnga and Krabi, all major tourism spots, as well as Buriram which saw an attendance of 226,655 spectators at the 2019 MotoGP with 59,525 foreign visitors.

The Buriram MotoGP is held ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Philip Island, which has also been cancelled. It appears like the Malaysian MotoGP round will follow suit, as it is unlikely Dorna would bring out the entire MotoGP circus for a single round in Asia, as well as the usual Winter Test at Sepang.