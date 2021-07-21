In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 21 July 2021 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini is celebrating its 10th year anniversary in Mexico. To commemorate the occasion, its distributor Grand Chelem worked with Lamborghini Ad Personam to create four special edition Huracan Evo models inspired by Mexican culture.

First of the four is the Edición Vita (Life), the flagship model of the series. It is finished in a unique Verde Ermes green paint with Oro Elios (gold) accents, representing life and nature. There is also a special eagle emblem designed in a motif that ‘exalts the national values of Mexico and Italy’, signifying freedom and successes in life. The interior also gets Oro Elios (gold) accents on the trims and stitching.

Next is the Edición Morte (Death), which is the Blu Astraeus (dark blue) model. It features Bronzo Serse accents inside and out, and it gets a skull emblem that symbolises the experiences that “prepare us for the journey between life and death.”

The Edición Sogno (Dream) in Blu Symi (light blue) is the most striking one of the bunch, created purposely to resemble the mythical-like creatures seen in Mexican folk art. It gets Oro Elios accents as well, plus a two-headed dragon plaque (symbolising dreams with a mixture of fantasy and reality) and a two-tone interior.

The fourth and final model is the Edición Tempo (Time), a model meant to celebrate the decade-long partnership between Lamborghini and Mexico. This Nero Nemesis (black) modei gets a snake symbol, representing the reinvention of oneself by the shedding of skin. It gets Bronzo Serse highlights, a theme that also extends to the cabin.

No changes have been made to the powertrain, so the 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine continues to make 640 hp at 8,000 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the Evo whips from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in nine seconds flat, and would top out at just over 325 km/h.

Lamborghini marketing and sales boss, Federico Foschini said: “Mexico has become an influential force for a growing automotive community in Latin America and we are proud to celebrate this partnership with Grand Chelem. The four special edition models designed with the brand’s Ad Personam programme present the endless possibilities available to clients when configuring their own Lamborghini vehicle.”