21 July 2021

Yet more news of looming disontinuation of multi-cylinder internal combustion engines, as the next-generation Aston Martin DB11 and Vantage will be the next from the British sports car maker to become fully electric, reports Automotive News Europe.

The first of its all-electric replacements for the front-engined model range will go on sale from 2025, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers told the news site, or a year sooner than the British luxury marque had previously indicated.

The most recently introduced model from Aston Martin to bring electrification is the Valhalla, a mid-engined plug-in hybrid that combines 204 PS from a pair of electric motors with the 750 PS flat-plane crank 4.0 litre biturbo V8 from the AMG GT Black Series to yield a total system output of 950 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Continuing Aston Martin’s path of electrification will be the Valkyrie flagship, which Automotive News Europe says will go on sale in September. In terms of model range, the current line-up of the Vantage, DB11 and DBS Superleggera range will be retained, in addition to the aforementioned mid-engined models, the report added.

“The succession of our traditional sports segment has to be [fully] electric, no doubt,” Automotive News Europe was told by Moers, who added that the forthcoming fully electric models will have a battery range of at least 600 km. the marque’s first fully electric sports car that debuts in 2025 will be followed by an electric SUV, which is crucial due to the popularity of the SUV segment, Moers added.

Moers assured that the shift to electric power will not dilute the brand. “How you experience the brand, the customer journey; these are the things that are going to make the difference. It will be about the experience, the driving dynamics, [and] how we are going to serve our customers,” the CEO said.

While Aston Martin will continue to use Mercedes-Benz technology – the German automaker holds a minor stake in the British marque that will increase to 20% by 2023 – equipment such as infotainment will be tailored to suit Aston Martin’s requirements in order to provide a bespoke environment, Moers cited as an example.

In terms of an overview of sales, Aston Martin has forecast an increase in sales to 10,000 units a year “in the medium term,” from the 6,000-unit sales volume it predicts it will achieve for this year. Part of that growth will come from the increase in the sales of the DBX SUV, of which Aston Martin will be releasing more versions. The DBX accounted for 50% of sales in the first quarter of 2021, the marque said.

